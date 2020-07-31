Anker’s iPhone accessory sale starts at $13, MacBook Pro from $900, more in today’s best deals

Anker’s latest Amazon Gold Box highlights today’s best deals, plus MacBook Pro and Mac mini see notable discounts. You’ll find all that and more below in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker Gold Box takes up to 43% off

Today only, AnkerDirect via Amazon offers up to 43% off its smartphone, Mac, and Chromebook power accessories. Our top pick is the 30W USB-C GaN PowerPort Atom Wall Charger with Cable for $26. Regularly $45, today’s deal equates a new all-time low, and the best we can find by 20%. This ultra-compact wall charger delivers up to 30W of power and ships with a bundled USB-C Lightning cable. It’s a great option for powering up mid-range devices and it’s small footprint makes for an easy companion on trips. More on this page.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro from $900

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro from $900. Originally $1,799, today’s deal beats our previous mention by $250 and is the best we’ve tracked to date.

The low-end machine in today’s deal includes a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It ships with four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, Touch ID sensor, and more. Although a previous-generation model, there’s still plenty of value here and it’s worth noting that this is a rare chance to score the upgraded hard drive with 256GB below $1,150. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Mac mini is nearly $175 off at Amazon

Amazon offers Apple’s latest Mac mini 3GHz/8GB/512GB for $926. Final price reflected at checkout. Regularly $1,099, today’s deal is $73 less than our previous mention and the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon.

The latest Mac mini sports an eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, along with speedy SSD storage and a wide range of I/O including four Thunderbolt 3 ports. You’ll also find Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI output, and USB 3.0 connectivity here.

