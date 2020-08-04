Apple @ Work Podcast: iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur bring new password technology to market

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Andrew Shikiar from the FIDO Alliance to discuss the history of the FIDO Alliance and what iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur are doing for password management.

