Stacktrace Podcast 095: “We’re not lawyers”

What differentiates server-side and client-side development, Tim Cook’s testimony in front of the US Congress, the new iMac, Rambo’s secret new project, and more on John’s not-so-secret use of SwiftUI to build games.
Sponsored by iMazing: Get 30% off iMazing, the most popular all-purpose iPhone and iPad manager for Mac and PC.
Download MP3
Links
- Imagine Engine
- Rambo makes the Taptic Engine play music
- UIView’s point conversion API
- John’s SwiftUI layout guide
- The Talk Show episode about the recent Congress hearing
- The iMac updates
- Cloudflare Workers
Subscribe:
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel