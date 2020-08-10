Deals: Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $12, HomePod $200, fresh Anker sale, more

Today’s top deals include official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases on sale from $12, plus HomePod returns to $200, and Anker’s Back to School promotion is now live. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases on sale

Amazon is discounting a number of official iPhone cases. Deals on iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases start at $12. While we have seen these cases as low as $25 once before, today’s discounts are more in-line with the best we see throughout the year typically. Check out the entire sale here.

HomePod is back to $200

Best Buy currently offers Apple HomePod for $200. Typically fetching $299, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings and matches our previous mention for the best in months.

Whether you’re looking to dive into AirPlay 2 for whole-home audio or want to take Apple’s smart home ecosystem for a spin, HomePod is up to the task. The smart speaker is wrapped in a mesh fabric and is complemented by a touchpad on the top for summoning Siri, adjusting volume, and more. You’ll be able to enjoy hi-fi playback from Apple Music as well, and two units can be paired in stereo for a more well-rounded audio experience.

Anker Back to School sale is now live

Anker’s annual back to school sale is now live at Amazon. Headlining is the new PowerExpand 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock at $150. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $200, today’s deal is a $50 savings from the regular going rate and $20 less than our previous mention. It’s also a new all-time low.

As one half of Anker’s new Thunderbolt 3 offerings, this model delivers a more compact design with seven I/O options, including USB-A and C ports, card readers, and more. It’s a great companion for the latest MacBooks from Apple if you’re looking to add a notable number of ports to the mix.

