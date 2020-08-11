Abode’s HomeKit alarm system is probably the best one on the market for Apple users, and the company has just announced that the system is coming to the UK.

You can place a pre-order today, with a 20% launch discount, and should receive your system next month …

Abode offers two starter kits, with and without a camera, with a range of add-on products to expand the system.

Welcome to the last home security system you will ever need. We’ve re-imagined everything around what a home security experience should be and created something that is remarkably simple to setup and easy to use. With the starter kit, you’ll have everything you need to be on your way to a contract-free home security system that is yours for life. Build your system to fit your home by easily adding devices only as needed. Easy self-install with no tools or wiring required. Connect up to 160 devices for complete home protection.

The Smart Security Kit costs £299.99 and provides the gateway, two door/window sensors, a motion sensor, key fob, and sticker. The Smart Security Plus kit is the same thing plus a camera for £418.99.

Add-ons include additional door/window sensors, a glass break sensor, motion sensors, more cameras, a keypad, outdoor siren, panic button, and a water leak sensor.

We liked it so much we reviewed it twice. Bradley Chambers said that that the HomeKit integration is a huge selling point.

I recently purchased an August lock, so the ability to automatically disable the alarm when I unlocked the door was very intriguing […] The Abode iota base station includes a built-in 1080p camera (can be disabled in settings) that can be programmed to start taking video when the alarm is triggered. It can also be added to the Apple Home app, where you can create various automations around it […] One of the HomeKit functions I am currently using is when the motion sensor sees movement between 5:00 AM and 7:00 AM, it triggers the lamp in our kitchen that is connected via a Wemo Mini Smart Plug. I am getting up around 5:00 AM, so I want this light on as I make my morning coffee. Another HomeKit integration is that the alarm auto enables when it no longer detects motions after 10:00 PM as we are likely in bed.

Michael Potuck said that a HomeKit alarm system was the big attraction for him too, but he also liked the flexibility.

I think the biggest positive aspect that stands out to me is how flexible and capable it is. If you want to use traditional hardware accessories like a physical keypad or the included keyfob, Abode supports that. For a more modern approach, you can opt to use automations and the iOS app and Home app to arm and disarm the system (or of course all of the above). You’ve got HomeKit support which is the big selling point for me but there’s also Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, Sonos, Ecobee, ZWave functionality, and more built-in too. And there’s also the option to use on-demand professional monitoring if you’d like to have flexibility when to use it […] All in all, after spending time with the Abode Iota HomeKit security system I think it offers the best experience available even though there are improvements I hope to see arrive in future updates. It’s vastly improved when it comes to functionality and flexibility over traditional options like ADT and also leapfrogs newer options like SimpliSafe by working with HomeKit and a longer list of smart home platforms and services. When you look at everything you’re getting with Abode and the ability to customize and install the security system easily for any type of home or business, I think there’s a lot of value.

You can pre-order from the company’s website.

