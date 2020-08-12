Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro hits Amazon all-time low in today’s best deals, AirPods Pro from $195, more

Today’s best deals include Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro at a new Amazon all-time low, plus AirPods Pro from $195, and Anker’s latest sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro hits Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,449 in both colors. That’s a $350 savings off the regular price, $50 less than our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. The entry-level 512GB model is also currently $300 off at $2,099. That matches our previous mention and the usual discount we’ve seen in 2020.

There’s up to 1TB worth of SSD storage with today’s sale. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. It’s arguably the best content-creation machine on the market today if you’re in need of a portable design. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

AirPods Pro with ANC, more start at $195

Best Buy offers Apple’s AirPods Pro in certified refurbished condition for $195. Originally $249, we’ve seen these popular earbuds trend around $235 recently. Prefer new condition? Verizon Wireless currently has the best price out there at $220.

AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

Anker’s latest sale

Following Anker’s big Back to School sale on Monday, the popular accessory maker is back with a fresh batch of deals at Amazon. Headlining is the PowerExtend USB-C Power Strip for $50. Regularly $70, like when we featured it in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys, today’s deal represents one of the first few price drops we’ve tracked so far. This power strip offers a compact and forward-facing design that includes three outlets, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C PD port. You can count on 2.4A charging speeds from the former and 45W on the latter.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on with the massive Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch gaming monitor [Video]

eufyCam 2 Review: No monthly fees, 365 day battery seamless setup [Video]

Audeze LCD-1 headphones review: Amazing clarity with reference sound [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: