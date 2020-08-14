9to5Rewards: Win a MacBook Air from ALOGIC [Giveaway]

This month we’re giving 9to5Mac readers the chance to win Apple’s latest MacBook Air courtesy of ALOGIC to celebrate the launch of its new World’s First Universal 10-In-1 USB-C Super Dock.

Head below for a closer look and to enter the MacBook Air giveaway now.

ALOGIC Universal 10-In-1 Super Dock

The new ALOGIC Super Dock is the world’s first 10-in-1 USB-C dock that offers dual display support and everything you need for your MacBook Pro/Air, iPad Pro, Windows and Chromebook devices. The dock features dual magnetic USB-C connectors that allow dual display support on all MacBooks but also the ability to use a single connector when needed. That includes support for up to 2 X 4K @60Hz HDMI Displays via the two HDMI outputs on the dock.

In addition to the ability to connect multiple external displays, the dock offers 100W power delivery via USB-C along with a selection of USB-C and USB-A ports, Ethernet, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and SD and Micro SD card readers:

2 x Magnetic USB-C, can be separated & single USB-C connector can be used to connect Windows laptop

Downstream Ports

1 x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 (5G) with Power Pass thru 100W – Data + Power

1 x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 (5G) – Data Only

2 x USB-A 3.0 (5G)

1 x Audio / Microphone TRRS, support both CTIA and OMTP

1 x RJ45 Ethernet 1Gbps

1 x SD Card & Micro SD Card

2 x HDMI 4K@60Hz

Get Super Dock 50% off the expected retail price for a limited time on Indiegogo.

Win MacBook Air – How to enter:

For your chance to win MacBook Air (2020), enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for ALOGIC’s and 9to5Mac’s newsletters. Be sure to share our giveaway on Facebook or Twitter & follow the company on Facebook & Twitter for the latest updates. Entries are open until Sept 11, 2020. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here.

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Giveaway

