Have you already purchased your iPhone but now decided that you’d like to protect it with AppleCare? Read on for how to add AppleCare to your iPhone within 60 days one year of purchase, even if you bought it from a carrier or another retailer.

AppleCare coverage is offered when buying an iPhone from Apple on its website and in stores, but you can also add it after the fact. Even if you purchased your iPhone from a carrier or another store, you can extend your iPhone warranty to two years and add physical damage protection (theft and loss as well) within the first year of your original purchase (Apple hasn’t updated its website and documents just yet but it’s now one year instead of 60 days).

Keep in mind your iPhone will need to be in normal working condition and not damaged to add AppleCare. Below we’ll look at three ways to add AppleCare.

If you opt to add AppleCare online or by phone, be sure to have your serial number handy (Settings → General → About). Keep reading below for details on AppleCare pricing and more.

How to add AppleCare to your iPhone after purchase

Online

Head to Apple’s add AppleCare website Choose iPhone, then enter your serial number or sign in with your Apple ID Follow the prompts to purchase AppleCare within one year of buying your iPhone (you’ll need to complete a remote diagnostic)

By Phone

Have proof of purchase available for your iPhone Call Apple Support at 800.275.2273 (800.APL.CARE) Ask to add AppleCare to your iPhone (you’ll need to complete a remote diagnostic)

In Store

Head to an Apple Store with your iPhone You’ll need to complete a visual inspection and have proof of purchase

For iPhone SE, AppleCare+ costs $4/month for 24 months or $79 outright. For AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for the same devices, the price goes to $8/month and $149 outright.

For iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 AppleCare+ runs $8/month or $149 paid in full. AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss costs $13/month or $249 outright for these devices.

For iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, AppleCare+ runs $10/month or $199 paid upfront. AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for these devices jumps to $15/month or $299 outright. Read about AppleCare deductibles, pricing, and more details here.

According to Apple’s new policy, purchasing the monthly plans after the fact can only be done with Apple Card. So if you don’t have one, it sounds like you’ll have to pay the full price upfront.

