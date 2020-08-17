Apple terminating Epic’s developer account over Fortnite App Store protest

Things are moving fast in the Epic Games vs Apple battle. After Fortnite was pulled from the App Store for breaking Apple’s rules — sneaking in a direct payment method to get around the in-app purchase system — Epic almost immediately filed a lawsuit against Apple. Now the game developer says that Apple is terminating its account.

Epic shared the update on Twitter today, calling the removal of its account a “retaliation” for filing a lawsuit against Apple. The developer says that Apple is planning to terminate all of its accounts and cut it off from iOS and Mac development tools on August 28.

Epic has asked the Northern District California court where it filed its lawsuit last week to block Apple from terminating its developer account. But considering how Apple expressed that it was willing to work with Epic Games to get Fortnite back on the App Store and then Epic responded with a lawsuit and a calculated protest, that may not be very likely with Apple having higher legal ground as it can point to the developer contract that Epic broke.

Notably, when Apple pulled Fortnite over the direct payment method, an official statement from the company ended with “We will make every effort to work with Epic to resolve these violations so they can return Fortnite to the App Store.”

Shortly after, Epic posted this protest video based on Apple’s famous 1984 commercial, slamming Apple for running an “App Store Monopoly” and “blocking Fortnite from a billion devices.” And just over an hour after Fortnite was removed from the App Store, Epic Games filed a lawsuit.

Epic is not seeking monetary compensation from this Court for the injuries it has suffered. Nor is Epic seeking favorable treatment for itself, a single company. Instead, Epic is seeking injunctive relief to allow fair competition in these two key markets that directly affect hundreds of millions of consumers and tens of thousands, if not more, of third-party app developers.

Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store and has informed Epic that on Friday, August 28 Apple will terminate all our developer accounts and cut Epic off from iOS and Mac development tools. We are asking the court to stop this retaliation. Details here: https://t.co/3br1EHmyd8 — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) August 17, 2020

