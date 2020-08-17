Apple TV+ debuting first music competition series with Reese Witherspoon’s ‘My Kind of Country’

The latest Apple TV+ original series is going to be a music competition. Reese Witherspoon announced that she’s partnering with Apple to produce “My Kind of Country” that will focus on finding “extraordinary country music talent.”

Reese Witherspoon will be involved as her Hello Sunshine platform works with Apple to bring “My Kind of Country” to Apple TV+. Hello Sunshine is focused on celebrating female storytelling, so that should certainly play a role in the new music competition.

This will mark Apple’s first music competition series. Although not a competition, one of Apple’s first popular series was the Carpool Karaoke spin-off.

Witherspoon — who stars in the Apple TV+ original “The Morning Show” — shared more on her personal interest in the project along with announcing the upcoming series on Twitter.

Growing up in Nashville, Tennessee, Country music has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. The history of songwriting and recording, the artistry of matching lyrics and chords, the true expression of what is happening to humanity right now…

Going further, she highlighted the goal to discover musicians who are “revolutionizing country music” and to bring the joy of it “to everyone around the world!”

I’ve been incredibly inspired by all artists who continue to blaze bold new trails and our hope is to discover musicians who are revolutionizing country music and help amplify their voices and bring the JOY of Country Music to everyone around the world!

Other music-focused original Apple TV+ shows now available include the animated musical comedy series “Central Park” and drama about a talented, yet struggling performer “Little Voice.” Check out everything Apple TV+ has to offer in our full guide here.

