Apple releases second watchOS 7 public beta

This year marks the first time Apple has offered a public beta for the latest Apple Watch software. Following the watchOS 7 public beta debut last week, Apple has released beta 2 of the public build today.

If you’re already enrolled in the watchOS 7 public beta, you can find the update by heading to the Watch app on your iPhone > General > Software Update. Keep checking back if you don’t see beta 2 right away as it’s still rolling out to devices.

The public beta 2 for watchOS 7 follows the developer beta 5 being released earlier this week.

watchOS 7 brings notable new features like sleep tracking, watch face sharing, tracking for new types of workouts, hand washing detection, and more.

If you haven’t tried the public beta yet and would like to, we’ve got a detailed walkthrough here, just keep in mind you can’t downgrade to watchOS 6 after you install it. Learn more about watchOS 7 with the following guides:

