watchOS 7: Here’s how to hide Control Center tiles

watchOS 7 was announced last month at WWDC 2020 with several new features, including sleep tracking, hand washing guide, new workouts, and more. As we now have access to the first developer beta of watchOS 7, we can dive into what has changed in the system.

Apple Watch offers a Control Center just like the iPhone, where you can get quick access to Wi-Fi, Airplane Mode, Don’t Disturb, and more options. With watchOS 7, Apple Watch users can finally hide some of the Control Center tiles for the first time.

As the Control Center on Apple Watch is getting more options every year, the ability to hide some of those toggles can be very helpful to some users. Previously, with watchOS 6, you could only rearrange the available buttons.

Editing the options available in the Control Center of watchOS 7 is simple. You just have to swipe your finger from the bottom of the screen (or by long-pressing at the bottom edge of the watch if you’re running an app) to open the Control Center. Scroll to the bottom and tap “Edit.”

You can tap and drag the icons to rearrange them or press the red button to hide a specific toggle. However, there are some tiles that users can’t hide: Cellular, Wi-Fi, Battery, and Airplane Mode.

In a related note, watchOS 7 also includes a new Control Center option to enable and disable “Announce Messages with Siri on AirPods.”

watchOS 7 is in developer beta now, and for the first time, a public beta will be available later this month. The update will be available this fall for Apple Watch Series 3 and later.

Read more about watchOS 7 here on 9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: