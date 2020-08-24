Apple shares star-studded ‘Worldwide’ video promoting Apple Music

On the heels of launching Apple Music Radio last week, Apple has now shared a star-studded video promoting its streaming music service. The new Apple Music Worldwide video promotes the wide-array of genres and artists available through the service.

The video features a star-studded lineup of artists, including Billie Eilish, Anderson .Paak, Megan Thee Stallion, and others. The video is set to the song “Nvdity Worldwide” by NVDES & Khadyak and even offers a humorous inside look at Zane Lowe’s office.

Apple says:

Apple Music brings you closer than ever to iconic artists, rising stars, new discoveries, and legendary entertainers. An expertly curated, all-access pass to a world of music. Apple Music lets you listen to millions of songs, online or off, totally ad-free. Plus create and share your own playlists, get exclusive content and personalized recommendations, and stream radio stations with unlimited skips. Listen to your favorite artists 24/7, right at your fingertips.

Last week, Apple announced that it was rebranding and expanding its live radio strategy for Apple Music. The Beats 1 streaming service has been renamed to Apple Music 1, and there are two new stations as well: Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country.

Finally, Apple Music is also offering a free six-month trial of Apple Music to students as the back-to-school season enters full swing. You can learn more about how to sign up here.

