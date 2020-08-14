Apple brings back six-month Apple Music free trial for eligible students

As the back to school season continues, Apple has recently brought back its extended Apple Music trial offer for students. For a limited time, eligible college students who are new Apple Music subscribers will receive 6 months of the service for free.

Apple typically offers a three-month free trial of Apple Music though promotions from retailers and carriers sometimes extend that to four months. During the back to school season of 2019, Apple offered a similar 6-month free trial of Apple Music for students, but that deal expired last fall.

As usual, Apple Music student discounts are verified through UNiDAYS, and students must verify their enrollment by linking their Apple Music account to UNiDAYS. The extended trial is available only for new Apple Music subscribers. If you’re already an Apple Music subscriber and a student, however, make sure you’re taking advantage of the $4.99 monthly plan.

Last year, Apple also sweetened the deal a bit further by bundling Apple Music and Apple TV+ together for students at $4.99 per month. You can learn more about that promotion here. If you’re an eligible student, you can sign up for Apple Music and secure a six-month trial through the Music app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or through this link.

The six-month free trial of Apple Music for college students will be available through October 31, Apple says. If you’re an eligible student, do you plan on converting from Spotify to Apple Music to lock-in the free six-month trial? Let us know down in the comments!

