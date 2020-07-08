Apple has launched its Back to School promotion for 2020. In a change from previous years where Apple has included a free pair of Beats headphones, this time around the deal sees the massively popular AirPods included with Mac and iPad education purchases at no cost.

Update 7/8: Apple is now bringing its Back to School deal to students and teachers around the world in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Mexico. You can check to see if the deal is live in your country by heading to the Apple Store for Education page (found on the bottom of apple.com). Some of the Education pages are still being updated in certain countries, so check back soon to see if/when the promotion is live for you.

Apple launched the 2020 Back to School promotion on its education store today and Apple Store app in the US and Canada. Historically, Apple has often launched the deal in July but in a surprise move has begun offering the promotion several weeks sooner, possibly an effort to help with more students learning from home due to the pandemic.

The 2020 Back to School promo sees Apple including a free pair of AirPods with Mac and iPad purchases. In past years, Apple has given a $199 credit to education customers who wanted to opt for more expensive headphones like Beats Studio instead of going with the free Beats options. The same applies this year, except it’s a $159 credit that can be applied to AirPods with Wireless Charging Case or AirPods Pro, making them $40 or $90 upgrades, respectively.

Here’s the fine print for the 2020 Back to School promo:

Qualified Purchasers can receive Promotion Savings when they purchase an eligible Mac or eligible iPad with AirPods at a Qualifying Location. Only one Promotion Product per eligible Mac or eligible iPad per Qualified Purchaser. Offer subject to availability. While supplies last. Subject to terms and conditions herein.

The free AirPods offer is in addition to the normal education discounts for Mac and iPad and is available now for college students, K-12 and higher-ed teachers and faculty. The deal isn’t available for the Mac Pro or Mac mini. Eligible iPad models for the Back to School deal include the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

This year marks a great time to pick up a new Mac for school. The entire MacBook lineup features the updated reliable Magic Keyboard and you can also now get 0% interest on a new Mac, iPad, and other Apple devices with Apple Card. Apple also highlights it is offering 20% AppleCare for students, but it has traditionally had a discount similar to that.

For a limited time, save 20 percent on AppleCare+. This education price is valid only when AppleCare+ is purchased at the same time as your Mac.

However, if you’re hoping to pick up an iMac, you may want to wait at least another week. The latest rumor indicates we could see Apple launch a refreshed 27-inch iMac at WWDC which starts next Monday, June 22. The updated iMac is said to feature a new design with slimmer bezels, Apple’s T2 chip, and AMD Navi GPUs.

Head over to the education Apple Store page or the Apple Store app’s Mac or iPad sections to take advantage of this year’s promotion.

If you’re thinking about heading to an Apple Store in person, you can check if your local store is open with our map here.

