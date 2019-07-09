In addition to launching its annual Back to School promotion today, Apple is also now offering students an extended Apple Music trial. Now, when you sign up for Apple Music’s student plan, you get a six-month trial of the service, double the length of a normal trial.

Apple typically offers a three-month free trial of Apple Music though promotions from retailers, and carriers sometimes extend that to four months. This is the first time, however, that Apple itself has offered an extended six-month trial. After the trial ends, you roll into Apple Music’s student plan, which runs at $4.99 per month. The extended trial was first spotted by Appleosophy.

To be eligible for this extended trial, you must have an active student email and verify your enrollment through UNiDAYS. The extended trial is available only for new Apple Music subscribers. If you’re already an Apple Music subscriber and a student, however, make sure you’re taking advantage of the $4.99 monthly plan.

Apple this morning launched its annual Back to School promotion, offering students a free pair of Beats headphones with the purchase of Macs and iPads. Furthermore, Apple introduced a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, as well as a refreshed MacBook Air. It also stopped selling the 12-inch MacBook and previous-generation MacBook Air.

Do you have any plans to take advantage of Apple’s annual Back to School promotions? Let us know in the comments.

