Apple Music upgrading ‘For You’ based on themes, feature updated throughout the day with totally unique recommendations

Apple Music has a strong foundation of handpicked playlists and curated music collections, and changes to the music service’s ‘For You’ section is dramatically improving Apple Music’s recommendation features.

Apple Music’s upgraded ‘For You section is now organized around music themes that are more personalized for each member, and updates to ‘For You’ are now much more frequent.

The changes to Apple Music and ‘For You’ are already starting to appear today on select platforms including iOS 12.3 beta for iPhone and iPad and iTunes on macOS 10.14.5 beta for the Mac. Apple Music subscribers on all platforms including Android will start seeing the more personalized ‘For You’ experience in the coming weeks.

Music recommendations including artists, albums, playlists, and even Beats 1 episodes and more are now organized by themes including collections like ‘To Make You Smile’ and ‘Starting Early’ plus artists and genres personalized to your taste. You can influence these recommendations using Apple Music’s Love and Dislike rating features.

My personalized Apple Music recommendations are mirrored in iTunes on macOS 10.14.5 beta, including new additions added shortly after first checking ‘For You’ from iOS.

The goal of the upgraded ‘For You’ feature is to make music recommendations more personal and engaging, and regularly updating the section throughout the day should make ‘For You’ a more frequent destination.

Apple Music has always been useful for discovering new music or rediscovering music you already love, and the upgraded ‘For You’ section makes that even more personalized with even more totally unique picks for each user.

Apple Music recently overhauled its Browse tab too

The new themes and frequently updated recommendations based on your music taste are found under Apple Music’s existing ‘For You’ features like Favorites Mix, New Music Mix, Chill Mix, and the newest Friends Mix playlists, Recently Played and Friends Are Listening To, and above Recommended Friends and New Releases.

Remember to Love and Dislike music to make your ‘For You’ experience more personal, and add music to your library if you want to save it for later since ‘For You’ is updating even more frequently. Apple Music also learns based on music that you play.

