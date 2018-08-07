Apple Music launches new weekly ‘Friends Mix’ in For You

Apple Music is rolling out a new discovery mix called the Friends Mix, which updates every Monday. It collates 25 songs that your Apple Music friends have been listening to. The mix is appearing for some users across Apple’s platforms and does not seem to be tied to iOS 12 or any other beta software release.

The Friends Mix joins the Favorites mix, Chill mix and New Music mix algorithmic collections on the service.

With iOS 11, Apple dramatically simplified its social offerings in Apple Music. Now, you can simply follow friends and they can follow you back. Listening history is automatically shared so music from your friends can be surfaced as recommendations in the Friends Are Listening To section.

You can also tap through to a friend’s profile and see their full listening history on Apple Music. The new Friends Mix formalizes this somewhat into a weekly playlist of tracks, which you can find in For You or simply ask Siri to ‘play your Friends Mix’. This feature still appears to be propagating to Apple Music accounts, so it isn’t showing up for everyone just yet.

The Friends mix updates on Mondays, the Favorites mix updates on Tuesdays, the New Music mix on Friday’s and the Chill mix takes the Sunday slot. That just leaves Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for Apple to eventually fill.

