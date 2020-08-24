Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API for COVID-19 contact tracing?

Apple and Google announced plans to build COVID-19 tracing into iPhone and Android operating systems on April 10. The move marked a major partnership between the top two mobile operating system competitors in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Platform updates to enable the COVID-19 contact tracing feature on iOS and Android were publicly released 40 days later on May 20.

So how do you participate in COVID-19 contact tracing efforts with your smartphone? In this story, 9to5Mac is tracking which U.S. states and territories are using Exposure Notifications API in iOS and Android apps.

Learn how iPhone and Android Exposure Notifications and contact tracing works

Each public health authority in each country or region must first agree to adopt Apple and Google’s Exposure Notification API. Next, the health authority must create an iOS and Android app for their region dedicated to supporting Exposure Notifications.

In the United States, rather than creating a single contact tracing app, the decision to support Exposure Notifications is made by each state’s public health authority. Alabama, South Carolina, and North Dakota are among the first U.S. states to express interest in Apple and Google’s Exposure Notifications API for assisting COVID-19 contact tracing.

Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API?
States Status
Alabama Available (Apple/Google)
Alaska Not Available
Arizona Available (Apple/Google)
Arkansas Not Available
California Not Available
Colorado Not Available
Connecticut Not Available
Delaware Not Available
Florida Not Available
Georgia Not Available
Hawaii Not Available
Idaho Not Available
Illinois Not Available
Indiana Not Available
Iowa Not Available
Kansas Not Available
Kentucky Not Available
Louisiana Not Available
Maine Not Available
Maryland Not Available
Massachusetts Not Available
Michigan Not Available
Minnesota Not Available
Mississippi Not Available
Missouri Not Available
Montana Not Available
Nebraska Not Available
Nevada Available (Apple/Google)
New Hampshire Not Available
New Jersey Not Available
New Mexico Not Available
New York Not Available
North Carolina Not Available
North Dakota Available (Apple/Google)
Ohio Not Available
Oklahoma Not Available
Oregon Not Available
Pennsylvania Will Participate
Rhode Island Not Available
South Carolina Will Participate
South Dakota Not Available
Tennessee Not Available
Texas Not Available
Utah Not Available
Vermont Not Available
Virginia Available (Apple/Google)
Washington Not Available
West Virginia Not Available
Wisconsin Not Available
Wyoming Available (Apple/Google)
District of Columbia Not Available
‎6 of 57 States and Territories Participating
*Some states and territories may not opt-in to supporting a contact tracing app that uses Apple and Google’s exposure notification API.
‎Latest Update: August 24, 1:00 P.M. PDT

9to5Mac will update this report with new information as it develops over the next several weeks. This page will also be a resource for participating apps by state when more states come online with Exposure Notification apps.

