[Update: Fixed] Take a Zoom holiday as conference service goes down across US and UK

If you’re trying to jump on a Zoom call today for work or school and having trouble, you’re not alone. The video conferencing service is seeing an outage impacting users across the US, UK, and other countries around the world. While some users are rightfully frustrated, others are excited about an impromptu Zoom holiday.

Update 7:27 am PT: “We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue.”

Update 8:26 am PT: “We are still in the process of deploying a fix across our cloud. Service has been restored for most users. We are continuing to roll this out to complete the fix for any remaining users still impacted.”

Update 9:37 am PT: “We have resolved the issue causing users to be unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. Users are now also able to sign up for paid accounts, upgrade, and manage their service on the Zoom website. We are currently monitoring to ensure that these services are operational.”

Users started seeing issues with Zoom just before 6 am PT including the inability to start and join video calls. Some users are also having trouble with Zoom’s website (via The Verge).

Zoom noted on its system status page that it has figured out what’s causing the problem and is “working on a fix.”

Thousands of users experiencing trouble have logged the problems on Down Detector with the hot spots right now being the US and UK. However, reports of the outage are showing up from various countries around the world too.

Hopefully, a fix is pushed shortly as Zoom has become an integral part of daily work amid the pandemic and school has started in many places. Although, many are enjoying the break, even if it’s short-lived.

woke up to find out zoom was down? see y’all next week pic.twitter.com/cB7fO4mUPm — target of envy (@goldilockspeaks) August 24, 2020

