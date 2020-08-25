Level debuts new Level Touch HomeKit-enabled touch-sensitive smart lock

Today Level takes the wraps off of its latest HomeKit-enabled smart lock, Level Touch. Similar to the Level Bolt, which we reviewed earlier this summer, Level Touch is designed to be inconspicuous thanks to a design that tries hard not to bring attention to itself.

As its name alludes, Level Touch is touch-enabled, allowing users to lock their doors upon leaving the house with just a touch. Level Touch is available to purchase now for $329, and except for a screwdriver, comes with all of the necessary installation hardware. Read on to learn more about the newest smart lock option to arrive on the scene.

Though minimal in design, the Level Touch differs from the original Level Bolt in that it is a complete package that includes not only the innner lock mechanism and deadbolt, but also includes the key lock and touch-sensitive thumb turn. Thus, unlike its predecessor, which allowed you to reuse your existing key lock and thumb turn, Level Touch provides a complete replacement for your existing deadbolt lock.

“Level Touch introduces a new generation for locks and the connected home,” said John Martin, Level co-founder and CEO. “Until now, smart home products have traded design for functionality and features creating an imbalance in the natural tension between design and technology. We’re ending this compromise with Level Touch, where the outside is just as strong, beautiful and precise as the inside. Level Touch was created for the people who want to make their house a home who equally value design with security and technology.”

Available in satin chrome, satin nickel, polished brass, and even a matte black color option, there’s a Level Touch available that will pair up nicely with existing door hardware. Otherwise, the Level Touch is built from stainless steel, and Level notes that the gearbox smoothly locks and unlocks under the toughest conditions.

Like the Level Bolt, this model is also powered by a cleverly-hidden CR2 battery located within the deadbolt. The battery should provide the lock with power for at least a year.

One of my key concerns during my original review of the Level Bolt revolved around security and durability. Like the Bolt, the Level Touch is Builders Hardware Manufacturers Association (BHMA) AAA certified, which means it gets the highest rating in the three categories of security, durability, and finish.

Level Touch utilizes Bluetooth LE to automatically unlock your door when you enter the home boundary. And if you don’t happen to have your phone on your person, homeowners can take advantage of discreet NFC-enabled keycards to unlock as well.

As for locking the door, that’s where the touch aspect comes into play. Users can simply use their finger to touch the lock with a finger to lock the door upon leaving the house, or rely on time-activated locking.

Of course, there’s also the Level app for locking and unlocking the door, adjusting settings, and inviting guests to use their phone as a key. However, I much prefer just using HomeKit, which this lock can take advantage of without any sort of add-on hub. As long as you have a HomeKit hub (Apple TV, HomePod, or iPad), you’re ready to start unlocking your door using the Home app and Siri commands from all of your eligible Apple devices.

As with the Level Bolt, installation is a piece of cake, and only requires a screwdriver to get done. We plan on installing Level Bolt soon and will follow up with a hands-on video review in the near future.

In the meantime, you can order the Level Touch starting today for $329 on Level.co. What do you think about the Level Touch? Would you consider it over some of the competing smart locks available today? Sound off down below in the comments with your thoughts.

