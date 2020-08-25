PNY storage from $7 highlights today’s best deals, plus iPad mini 5 on sale, more

Today’s best deals include a PNY storage sale at Amazon, plus you can save on iPad mini 5, and Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro and a possible pricing mistake has AmazonBasics Lightning cables at $.75/ea!.(12-pack for $9) Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon’s PNY Gold Box has notable storage deals

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off PNY storage and more. Deals start at just $7, making it a great time to load up on some new storage. Our top pick is the PNY U3 Pro 512GB microSD card for $68. Regularly around $90, today’s deal represents a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Notable features here include transfer speeds up to 100MB/s and a bundled SD card reader for added functionality. More deals can be found here.

iPad mini 5 is $50 off

Amazon is taking up to $50 off various iPad mini 5 models with prices starting at $350. Both Wi-Fi and cellular models are included today. As a comparison, today’s deal matches our previous mention and delivers one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked to date.

With the school year up and running, investing in something like an iPad mini 5 might not be the worst idea. You can score some of Apple’s latest technology in a small form factor. Notable features include a 7.9-inch Retina display, A12 Bionic chip, Touch ID, and dual 8 and 7MP cameras. Not to mention, up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,850

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,850. As a comparison, it originally sold for $2,799 but typically is available around $2,200 where still in stock. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and more. Includes a one-year warranty.

