Algoriddim debuts Neural Mix Pro app for Mac to separate, play, and remix tracks in real-time

After launching its new Neural Mix Pro AI feature with its djay app for iPhone and iPad back in June, Algoriddim is bringing the advanced audio editing features to Mac with the new Neural Mix Pro app. Algoriddim says the AI-based music editor and player for Mac makes powerful features like real-time instrument and vocal separation available for everyone from beginners to pros.

Algoriddim detailed the new Mac app in a press release today:

Neural Mix™ Pro’s advanced music player allows users to mute individual vocal and instrumental tracks of songs, time-stretch tempo using zplane’s industry leading élastique Pro V3 engine, and even transpose to a different key in real-time. This makes it perfect for practicing musicians or creative enthusiasts who want to explore the music they love in completely new ways.

Neural Mix Pro for Mac uses Apple’s Core ML to support its smart features. Here are some more use cases of the AI-based Mac software:

Allows users to extract instrumentals and acapellas of any song saved to their device

Allows users to automatically extract beat-precise vocal, instrument, or beat loops for use with third party music production software and digital audio workstations

Fully leverages Apple’s Core ML technology to separate vocals, drums, and instruments in real-time

Makes track separation accessible to producers, DJs, and musicians of all skill levels

Other features include an offline export tool, loop editor, music browser, and AI music player.

Neural Mix Pro for Mac is available now as a free download with a one-time purchase of $49.99 / €54.99 / £48.99 unlocking the full app’s features. Learn more about the new software on Algoriddim’s website here and the video below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: