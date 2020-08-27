Apple releases third watchOS 7 public beta

After making the first-ever public Apple Watch beta software available earlier this month, the third beta is now available for public watchOS 7 testers. It has arrived just a day after Apple released the latest watchOS 7 developer beta.

If you’re enrolled in the watchOS 7 public beta, you can find the update by heading to the Watch app on your iPhone > General > Software Update. Keep checking back if you don’t see beta 3 right away as it rolls out to everyone in the program.

The public beta 3 for watchOS 7 follows the developer beta 6 being released yesterday alongside iOS 14 beta 6. Notably, Apple has moved to weekly beta releases at this point.

watchOS 7 brings notable new features like sleep tracking, watch face sharing, tracking for new types of workouts, hand washing detection, and more.

If you haven’t tried the public beta yet and would like to, we’ve got a detailed walkthrough here, just keep in mind you can’t downgrade to watchOS 6 after you install it. Learn more about watchOS 7 with the following guides:

