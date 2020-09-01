‘Tokens 2’ lets developers generate and manage app promo codes directly on macOS

Promo codes are used by developers to offer a free copy of an app or access to an in-app purchase. These codes are typically generated by Apple’s App Store Connect platform, which can be accessed through Safari or any other browser. However, the new Tokens 2 app lets developers to manually generate these promo codes using a native macOS app.

If you’re a developer who offers paid apps, Tokens 2 will help you distribute your app to the press or even for a promotional campaign without having to access the App Store Connect. You’ll be able to generate all the promo codes you need right in an app installed on your Mac.

Tokens 2, as you might guess, is a new version of the Tokens app — which has been available for a long time. The new Tokens 2 offers in-app purchases promo codes, support for developer accounts with two-factor authentication enabled, team accounts, and more.

The app is very simple and intuitive, which makes it extremely easy to use. Once you open it and enter your Apple ID credentials, you have access to all your iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS apps available on the App Store. To generate a promo code, all you need to do is choose an app and then click the “+” button to be prompted with the available options.

What’s special about Tokens 2 is that it not only lets you create promo codes but also manage those you have already created and distributed. The app shows all the promo codes you’ve generated in addition to details such as whether it’s already been redeemed or expired. To make things even more intuitive for users, Tokens 2 generates a nice webpage with buttons that automatically open the redeem page on the App Store.

The result is something as you can see in the image below:

Tokens 2 charges a set price from developers per app added, which is $3.99 per month or $39.99 per year. You can simulate the cost of the Tokens 2 app for your developer account on this webpage. The app also offers a free trial version, which can be downloaded from the Tokens 2 website.

The app requires a Mac running macOS Catalina or later and a valid Apple Developer account to work.

