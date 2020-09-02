Stacktrace Podcast 099: “Untangle some spaghetti”

Behind the scenes of building an App Clip, progressive disclosure when designing UIs, Rambo’s struggles with App Translocation on macOS, and speculation around what Apple might have in store for us this fall.
Download MP3
Links
- iOS 13.7
- Bloomberg’s report on Apple’s plans for the fall
- Rambo’s article about building an App Clip
- ChibiStudio on TestFlight
Subscribe:
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel