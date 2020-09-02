Stacktrace Podcast 099: “Untangle some spaghetti”

Behind the scenes of building an App Clip, progressive disclosure when designing UIs, Rambo’s struggles with App Translocation on macOS, and speculation around what Apple might have in store for us this fall.

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/stacktrace/luSLRHVElv_StacktraceEp99.mp3

Links

Subscribe:

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: