Deals: Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ $80 off, 16-inch MacBook Pro from $1,749, more

Today’s best deals include Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+, 16-inch MacBook Pro from $1,749, and Twelve South’s MagicBridge. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Rare savings on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+

Nike is taking up to $80 off Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ GPS + Cellular models. Deals start at $425. Today’s deal departs from the regularly $499 or more price tag depending on the size and also matches our previous mention. Best Buy and most other mainstream retailers are currently charging full price.

Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a bright Retina display that will relay all of your pertinent fitness tracking data along with smartphone notifications. The Nike+ model arrives with an extra sporty band and added Watch faces to take your fitness experience to a new level. Cellular connectivity is another feature worth mentioning here, as it enables users to leave their iPhones at home while going on long runs.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro drops further

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB for $2,099. However, trusted eBay retailer QuickShipElectronics has an open-box model with original accessories and warranty for $1,749. That’s up to $650 off the original price and some of the best offers we’ve ever tracked.

There’s 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Twelve South’s MagicBridge hits $30

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South MagicBridge for $30. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks the best we’ve seen in over 6 months. Whether you picked up one of Apple’s latest iMacs or are just looking to tame an existing setup, Twelve South’s MagicBridge is an essential add-on. It’ll neatly organize Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 and Keyboard into one streamlined package. It’s made of a matching white plastic that will pair with the look of Apple’s peripherals. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

EarFun Air Review: Budget wireless earbuds with premium features [Video]

Anker Nebula Astro Review: Smart pocket projector for you or the kids [Video]

Razer Productivity Suite: Hands-on with the new ergonomic work setup [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: