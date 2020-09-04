Friday deals: Anker Gold Box from $15, Best Buy and Satechi Labor Day sales, more

Today’s best deals include a new Anker Gold Box at Amazon, plus the annual Best Buy Labor Day sale, and Satechi’s holiday weekend event. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon’s Anker Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon offers up to 42% off Anker accessories and more. Headlining is the Anker PowerPort Atom III USB-C Wall Charger at $26. Regularly over $35, today’s deal is $3 less than our previous mention and marks one of the best offers we’ve tracked to date. There’s a lot to like on the Atom III Slim with its 45W of power and low-key design. That makes it a great option for powering up your gear daily, whether it be a MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, or Android device.

Best Buy Labor Day Sale

The annual Best Buy Labor Day Sale is now underway with some of this year’s best prices on MacBooks, iPads, accessories, and more. Headlining today’s sale is a number of discounts on MacBooks, some of which are currently being matched over at Amazon.

You can take up to $300 off various MacBook Pro models as part of the Best Buy Labor Day sale. This includes both 13- and 16-inch configurations, which mark a return to some of the lowest prices to date. You can find these offers over at Amazon as well.

Satechi’s Labor Day sale takes 15% off

Satechi’s Labor Day sale is now live and taking 15% off its entire selection of chargers, iPhone accessories, and other Apple gear when code SATLDAY15 has been applied at checkout. Our top pick falls to the Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad at $102 direct from Satechi and Amazon. Down from $120, today’s offer is good for an $18 discount and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date. Delivering a spot to refuel up to three devices simultaneously, the Trio Charging Pad can dish out 7.5W of wireless power to an iPhone while also replenishing AirPods and an Apple Watch.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

