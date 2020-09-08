If you have MacBook tastes but a Chromebook budget, Macworld says you needn’t despair: with a bit of configuring, you can create a pseudo MacBook …

By default, the Chromebook UI looks far more like a Windows PC than a Mac, but the Macworld piece suggests eight things you can do to give a Chromebook some semblance of the look, feel, and functionality of a Mac.

For example, you can give your Chromebook a somewhat convincing replica of the macOS dock, including shortcuts for things the platform doesn’t support, like iCloud apps.

One of the main things that separates macOS from Windows OS is the Dock. But Chromebooks have something similar called the shelf, which is the place to store frequently used apps and websites for easy launching […] Just like macOS, you can keep it visible or move it to the sides of the screen. Just right-click on an empty spot on the dock and you’ll see options for autohiding and position […] If you’re looking for an extension or Play Store app that lets you access your iCloud account, you’re not going to find one. But that doesn’t mean your iCloud account is locked out of your Chromebook. By logging into iCloud.com through a browser, you’ll get access to Mail, Contacts, Calendar, Photos, Notes, Reminders, and iCloud Drive, as well as Pages, Numbers, Keynote and the Find My apps. It’s not quite as seamless as it is on a Mac—you’ll need to repeatedly log in and regularly verify your 2FA credentials—but it’s certainly better than not having it. And if you want it available at a click, just follow the instructions above for adding a website to your Dock.

You can switch key functions and scrolling direction to match a Mac, and there are various macOS themes that make the browser look more Mac-like.

If the Chrome browser reminds you too much of a PC, there are endless possibilities to change it. Just head over to the Chrome Web Store and select Themes in the sidebar to browse the numerous options available for the Chrome browser. We like Mac OS theme and Mac OS X Simple Theme for a slick modern look, but you can go all the way back to Aqua if you want to get nostalgic.

Plus you can download Mac wallpaper to complete the look.

Could be fun to do if you have a Chromebook as well as a Mac. Check out the complete set of suggestions for your pseudo MacBook experience over at Macworld.

