Stacktrace Podcast 100: “It was all planned”

- Sep. 9th 2020 10:00 am PT

On this special 100th episode of the show, John and Rambo reflect on their personal milestones since episode one, and play another round of Apple Keynote Poker in preparation for next week’s Apple event.

Sponsored by Concepts App: Sketch and design your ideas on an infinite canvas with flexible vector ink. Available on iPad and iPhone. Try it for free.

