Stacktrace Podcast 100: “It was all planned”

On this special 100th episode of the show, John and Rambo reflect on their personal milestones since episode one, and play another round of Apple Keynote Poker in preparation for next week’s Apple event.
Links
- Keynote Poker scorecard
- Rambo’s article about creating configurable macOS widgets
- How John typically structures model data in Swift
- Your Calendrical Fallacy Is…
- Apple Watch blood oxygen detection article
- Rambo’s original report on AirTags
- Publish
- AirBuddy
