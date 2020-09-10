How do you thank someone for 40 years of dedicated collaboration and support? If you’re Apple, you build a one-of-a-kind waterfront glass dome destined to become an international landmark. Starting today, the people of Singapore have a new space to share as Apple Marina Bay Sands opens its doors for the first time.

Readers from Singapore shared their photos of Apple’s grand opening on the waters of Marina Bay, where even this year’s necessary health and safety precautions couldn’t dim one of the most spectacular Apple Store designs ever revealed. The people of Singapore are passionate about photography, and the sweeping lines and panoramic views from the new store are sure to inspire creativity for years to come.

More than just a new store, Apple Marina Bay Sands completes a trio of iconic retail locations in the region. It’s the pinnacle of Apple’s history in Singapore that extends as far back as the Apple II. And most importantly, it sends a big message that Apple remains committed to the little red dot.

Customers lucky enough to reserve a coveted opening day appointment to go under the dome lined up on Basement 2 of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands on Thursday morning. At 10 am, the store’s unique paneled glass doors slid open one by one and disappeared into the sweeping curved stone wall.

Visitors who enter through the mall are treated to a cinematic reveal, traveling down the 45-meter tunnel and up the dizzying mirror-polished escalator shaft before emerging in the bright dome.

In lieu of high fives and a packed, energy-filled building, Apple prepared an even more special experience for opening day. As groups entered the dome based on their reservation time, Apple team members gave each visitor a personal tour of the store. Distinctive architecture details were highlighted, and employees offered tips on capturing great photos of the dome. Custom tote bags and red Apple stickers were handed out before exiting.

While visiting Apple Marina Bay Sands is out of the question for most people outside of Singapore at the moment, new surprises are in store when travel is safe again. Creatives will remember how the Forum at Apple Orchard Road once lit up with talented local artists eager to share their work and stories during Today at Apple sessions. The same energy will someday fill the dome.

If you have the chance to visit, watch for several unique details and check out Apple’s Online Visitor Guide. Apple Marina Bay Sands is the only Apple Store with a set of escalators inside. The store’s iPhone case and AirPods trays on the tables in the dome are totally new displays not yet found in any other Apple Store.

In the tunnel, a new Apple Watch band Avenue with custom wood drawers is the first in Asia after appearing at Apple Fifth Avenue in New York City last fall. And don’t forget to take your photo behind the freestanding video wall, with its glowing Apple logo and mirror-polished stainless steel back that reflects the waters of Marina Bay.

