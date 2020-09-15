Apple September Keynote and new product videos now available to watch on Apple’s website and YouTube

Today’s special Apple event can already be replayed on Apple’s website and on the company’s official YouTube channel, as well as the videos of new products.

Apple announced during its September 2020 event the 8th generation iPad, 4th generation iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, Apple One subscription bundle, software updates, and more.

This was Apple’s second totally online event following WWDC 2020 in June, as the press was unable to attend the event in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple has live streamed the presentation on its website and also on YouTube, and now the full keynote is available to be rewatched.

We’ve also rounded up all the announcements and stories from today’s event, so don’t forget to read 9to5Mac’s articles.

