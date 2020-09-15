Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is $1,879, iPhone XR gets $200 discount, more in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals include Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro at $1,879, plus iPhone XR sees a rare discount, and Apple Watch bands are discounted, too. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon discounts 16-inch MacBook Pro

Today only, Woot via Amazon is offering various 16-inch MacBook Pro models from $1,879. Originally $2,399 or more, today’s deals are in line with our previous mention and over $500 off. There’s up to 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase, as well, for added peace of mind.

iPhone XR is $399 at Amazon

Amazon offers the Apple iPhone XR 64GB for $399. At the time of purchase, you’ll need to select a Cricket Wireless pre-paid plan at $55, as well. Amazon is also offering a $10 per month credit over the course of 24-months as part of this deal when you continue your Cricket subscription. More details can be found here. Notable iPhone XR features include a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and water-resistance to 1-meter. You’ll find 12 and 7MP cameras here, along with support for FaceID and wireless charging.

Apple Watch Bands from $13

Yichan (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers a 5-pack of its Sport Apple Watch Bands for $13. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $16 or more for this bundle with today’s deal working out to just $2.50 per band. That’s easily the best price we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find four different sizing options for Apple Watch Series 1-5, with the option to choose your size at the link above. These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price. Shop some official Apple offerings right here, as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

