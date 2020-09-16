Stacktrace Podcast 101: “The iPad Prosumer”

It’s Apple event analysis time! John and Rambo discuss all of the major announcements from Apple’s “Time Flies” event — including the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, the new iPads, and of course, the surprise release of iOS 14.

Sponsored by DEVONthink: Manage your documents the smart way on Mac and iOS. Get 10% off with code 9to5mac-2020.

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/stacktrace/NQeqjopLWF_StacktraceEp101.mp3

Links

Subscribe:

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: