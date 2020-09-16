Stacktrace Podcast 101: “The iPad Prosumer”

It’s Apple event analysis time! John and Rambo discuss all of the major announcements from Apple’s “Time Flies” event — including the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, the new iPads, and of course, the surprise release of iOS 14.
