watchOS 7 is now available to the public with sleep tracking, watch face sharing, more

Apple today released watchOS 7 to the public following nearly three months of beta testing period. The update is now available for all compatible Apple Watch models and it brings new watch faces and other new features, including sleep monitoring and more.

As we covered this week, watchOS 7 comes with a variety of new watch faces, so you now have even more options to customize your Apple Watch. It has seven new watch faces, such as Chronograph Pro, Typograph, Memoji, Stripes, and Stripes. With watchOS 7, users can also share watch faces with other Apple Watch users for the first time.

One of the main features of watchOS 7 is sleep tracking, which lets Apple Watch users check sleep analysis and define a bedtime routine with custom shortcuts. There’s a new Shortcuts app available on Apple Watch and the Workouts app features new types of exercises, including dance, functional strength training, and core training.

watchOS 7 also enables Family Setup to let parents pair a new Apple Watch on their own iPhones instead of using another device. Apple has also made improvements to Siri, Maps, and even included handwashing detection.

Here’s how you can update your Apple Watch to watchOS 7:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone

app on your iPhone Tap General

Tap Software Update

It’s important to note that you must update your iPhone to iOS 14 before installing watchOS 7. The update also requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later, so Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2 will remain in watchOS 6.

Read more about watchOS 7 here on 9to5Mac:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: