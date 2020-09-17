9to5Mac Happy Hour 295: Apple Watch Series 6 & SE, iPad 8 and iPad Air 4 event

Zac and Benjamin unpack everything announced at Apple’s September 15 event where Apple Watch Series 6 and SE were revealed, iPad 8 and iPad Air 4 debuted, and Apple One bundle and Fitness+ premiered. Tune in at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT:

Zac Hall

Benjamin Mayo

