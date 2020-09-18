Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- iOS 14 default app settings automatically reset to Mail and Safari after reboot
- Apple releases first iOS 14.2 developer beta following iOS 14 public release
- iOS 14.2 beta adds new Control Center toggle for built-in Shazam music recognition
- Hands-on: iOS 14.2 beta 1 changes and features [Video]
- What’s new in iOS 14.2 beta 1? Revamped media controls, ‘People Detection,’ more
- Apple’s latest iPad Pros start at $750 or take up to $350 off previous-gen.
- Buy two Apple Watch Series 6 or SE and save $200 with this launch week deal
