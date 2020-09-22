Heart Analyzer for iPhone and Apple Watch adds iOS 14 widget, blood oxygen data, more

- Sep. 22nd 2020 9:05 am PT

Heart Analyzer is one of the most powerful ways to visualize and access your Apple Watch heart data. A new update to Heart Analyzer this week brings integration with the Apple Watch Series 6 Blood Oxygen readings, iOS 14 home screen widgets, and more.

With this week’s update to Heart Analyzer, the app now supports Apple Watch Series 6 Blood Oxygen data. This includes a new complication for your watch face as well as tracking directly in the Heart Analyzer app on your Apple Watch. One of the new complications for Apple Watch is a full-size heart rate graph for the infograph modular watch face.

iOS 14 widgets have become a staple of app updates this week, and Heart Analyzer is no different. Heart Analyzer version 8.2 includes new home screen widgets for easily monitoring your heart rate without launching the app itself. Heart Analyzer has also extended the available data for heart rate tracking to four years.

Heart Analyzer also integrates with Apple Watch ECG recordings, including the ability to compare two readings side-by-side.

Here are the full release notes for today’s Heart Analyzer update:

  • Blood Oxygen Saturation support
  • Electrocardiogram viewing and comparison
  • A configurable Dashboard for App Customization users
  • Extended Data doubled up to four years of heart rate data
  • Brand new complications on Apple Watch
  • Blood Oxygen Saturation tracking in the Watch app including on a complication
  • Watch Face sharing support
  • New support for more workout types
  • The Heart Analyzer Guide, now available in the app for those wanting to broaden their app knowledge
  • Improvements to Heart Rate Recovery metrics in the Deep Analytics section
  • Dashboard interface tweaks for more intuitive navigation
  • A new option for complication privacy on the Watch Face

Heart Analyzer is available on the App Store for iPhone and Apple Watch. It’s a free download with in-app purchases for additional features.

