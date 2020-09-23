Apple Pay promo offers free drink at Jimmy John’s with $10 spend

The latest Apple Pay promo offers a free drink at Jimmy John’s when you spend $10 or more…

Apple says that it’s available for all purchase methods as long as you use Apple Pay.

Use Apple Pay with Freaky Fast Rewards® and earn a free drink on your account. Spend $10 or more when you order ahead in the Jimmy John’s app, on jimmyjohns.com, or in store, through September 27.

There’s nothing notable in the small print.

Only at participating locations. Must use Freaky Fast Rewards® to place one (1) qualifying order with a minimum subtotal of $10 (after discounts and before taxes and fees) paid with Apple Pay to be delivered or picked up between September 21 and September 27, 2020. Limit one (1) reward per day per Freaky Fast Rewards® account and it must be redeemed within 7 days.

Apple regularly runs Apple Pay promotions that offer discounts or freebies. Recent ones include discounts of up to 20% at a range of retailers, 50% off Snapfish products, and $1 Crispy Chicken Sandwiches at Burger King.

Apple Pay promos typically run for just a few days to a week.

