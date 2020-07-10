Apple has announced its latest Apple Pay promo, and it’s a good one: you can get a full 50% off Snapfish photo books, cards and more when you use Apple’s payment method …

Apple made the announcement as part of a summer promo which also highlights four other apps.

Get 50% off custom photo books, cards, and more with code APPLEPAY when you check out in the Snapfish app through July 15.*

There is, of course, the usual asterisk, but there’s not too much bad news in the small-print. The main issues are that you can’t use the offer if you have existing credits, and it’s limited to the US and Canada.

Must use coupon code APPLEPAY to receive 50% off across the Snapfish app. Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 15, 2020. All taxes and shipping fees apply. Offer applies to mail-order purchases only and cannot be used for in-store pickup. You can apply more than one code if you are ordering multiple items; however, only one discount may be applied to each item. Existing product credits are honored first and cannot be combined with coupon code. Coupon code may be used an unlimited number of times. Offer valid only for U.S. and Canada customers. Prices shown are U.S. dollars only. Offer is subject to change or cancelation at any time.

It’s not the first time the company has run an Apple Pay promo with Snapfish: an offer last year gave a massive 75% off cards.

Apple also promotes Etsy, Zazzle, Ray-Ban and Oakley as other apps which accept Apple Pay.

Earlier this week, the company added Apple Pay support for Catalyst apps in macOS Big Sur. We also exclusively revealed that Apple is working on QR code payment support within Apple Pay.

Users will point the iPhone camera at a QR Code or traditional barcode to pay bills and other things with a card registered with Apple Pay. The opposite would also work, with users holding the iPhone in front of a scanner with a QR Code generated by the Wallet app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: