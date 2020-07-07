Exclusive: Apple is working on QR Code payments for Apple Pay, iOS 14 code reveals

Apple today released the second developer beta of iOS 14 with some small changes across the system. And now 9to5Mac was able to find a hidden feature in the Wallet app to allow users to make payments with QR Codes using Apple Pay.

References found in the iOS 14 code reveal that Apple is working on a new method for letting users make payments with Apple Pay by scanning a QR Code or traditional barcode with the iPhone camera.

We’ve managed to access this feature hidden in iOS 14 beta 2, and although it still doesn’t work, we can clearly see an image showing how it will work. Users will point the iPhone camera at a QR Code or traditional barcode to pay bills and other things with a card registered with Apple Pay.

The opposite would also work, with users holding the iPhone in front of a scanner with a QR Code generated by the Wallet app. We can also say that there will be some kind of interaction with third-party apps, as this code was found in a public system API.

Apple hasn’t discussed this feature at WWDC 2020, and it’s not finished yet, so we don’t know when Apple will make it available to users. It’s important to note that this was not present in the first iOS 14 developer beta released last month, so it’s definitely something Apple is still working on.

iOS 14 is expected to be released to the public later this year, with a public beta version coming this month.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: