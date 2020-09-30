Apple releases latest macOS Big Sur public beta

- Sep. 30th 2020 12:03 pm PT

A day after Apple made the macOS Big Sur beta 9 available to developers alongside the iOS 14.2 beta 2, the fourth macOS Big Sur public beta has arrived.

If you’re enrolled in the Big Sur public beta, you can check to see if the latest release is available on your Mac by heading to System Preferences > Software Update.

As we’ve previously mentioned, we’re not seeing many user-facing changes in these late beta releases as we’re approaching the public launch of macOS Big Sur. But overall the new software includes a big refresh to the UI that’s inspired by iOS. Other new features include Control Center, Safari improvements, new Messages app features like pinned messages, customizable widgets, and much more.

Check out everything that’s new with macOS Big Sur in our coverage below:

