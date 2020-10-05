HEY email app gains iOS 14 update with widgets, support for third-party browser links, more

HEY email has gained a following with the makers of Basecamp launching the new email service earlier this year. Now the iPhone and iPad app has received an iOS 14 update including dozens of widgets, support for opening links with third-party browsers, and more.

HEY included support for setting it as your primary mail app in iOS 14 back in September with version 1.0.1. Now with the latest 1.1 update today comes widgets and support for opening links in a third-party browser.

For the new widgets, there are 3 types with 3 sizes and 11 themes to pick from. The iOS release also includes the ability to preview Excel spreadsheets in the app and a new settings page for HEY.

HEY is a free download from the App Store with a 14-day trial available. The service goes from $99/year after that. Learn more about HEY in our roundup of the best email apps for iPhone.

HEY version 1.1 full release notes:

It’s Widget Time — we’ve added a full set of widgets so you can choose from 3 formats, 3 sizes, + 11 themes to get just the right fit for your home screen. You can tweak each widget to show New for You, The Feed, Paper Trail, Reply Later, or Set Aside. For extra super powers, try throwing a few together in a stack for a swipeable overview of your email. Here’s the full list of what we’ve included in this update:

• NEW: Widgets

• NEW: Tweak all your customizations and settings from a single redesigned screen, just tap your avatar

• NEW: Now you can preview excel spreadsheets without leaving the app

• UPDATED: Now you can tell HEY to use your default browser to open links so you’ve got one setting to update

• FIXED: Initials in a contact’s avatar would sometimes get truncated

• FIXED: Context menus were showing incorrect options for bundles

• FIXED: Some links wouldn’t open correctly if you’d set your default browser to something besides Safari

• FIXED: The Paper Trail’s sorting could get into a state where it didn’t match the web

