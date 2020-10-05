HEY email app gains iOS 14 update with widgets, support for third-party browser links, more

- Oct. 5th 2020 10:27 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

HEY email has gained a following with the makers of Basecamp launching the new email service earlier this year. Now the iPhone and iPad app has received an iOS 14 update including dozens of widgets, support for opening links with third-party browsers, and more.

HEY included support for setting it as your primary mail app in iOS 14 back in September with version 1.0.1. Now with the latest 1.1 update today comes widgets and support for opening links in a third-party browser.

For the new widgets, there are 3 types with 3 sizes and 11 themes to pick from. The iOS release also includes the ability to preview Excel spreadsheets in the app and a new settings page for HEY.

HEY is a free download from the App Store with a 14-day trial available. The service goes from $99/year after that. Learn more about HEY in our roundup of the best email apps for iPhone.

HEY version 1.1 full release notes:

It’s Widget Time — we’ve added a full set of widgets so you can choose from 3 formats, 3 sizes, + 11 themes to get just the right fit for your home screen. You can tweak each widget to show New for You, The Feed, Paper Trail, Reply Later, or Set Aside. For extra super powers, try throwing a few together in a stack for a swipeable overview of your email.

Here’s the full list of what we’ve included in this update:
• NEW: Widgets
• NEW: Tweak all your customizations and settings from a single redesigned screen, just tap your avatar
• NEW: Now you can preview excel spreadsheets without leaving the app
• UPDATED: Now you can tell HEY to use your default browser to open links so you’ve got one setting to update
• FIXED: Initials in a contact’s avatar would sometimes get truncated
• FIXED: Context menus were showing incorrect options for bundles
• FIXED: Some links wouldn’t open correctly if you’d set your default browser to something besides Safari
• FIXED: The Paper Trail’s sorting could get into a state where it didn’t match the web

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iOS 14

iOS 14

iOS 14 was released on September 16th, 2020. New features include a new home screen design, widgets, picture in picture, and more.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.