Amazon Prime Day week is here and the team at 9to5Toys is working around the clock to bring you all the best offers over the next few days. While Amazon’s 48-hour sale doesn’t officially kick off until Tuesday at 3AM ET, deals are already starting to roll in today. Various other retailers, like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, are all also putting on their own events to correspond with Amazon’s sale. Below you’ll all the best Prime Day 2020 deals across a range of categories like tech, home goods, fashion, and more.
Prime Day set to deliver much-anticipated deals
Amazon will be rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing page throughout the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub. There will also be plenty of deals on Apple products, with expected price drops coming on iPad Pro and more throughout the week. Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all of the best deals during Prime Day and beyond.
Apple:
We’re fully expecting to see a number of notable deals on Apple’s latest products this week. A few early price drops have already rolled in, including one of the best prices yet on AirPods Pro. At this time, we’re also seeing notable deals on the latest iPad Pro and iPad mini 5 along with a host of other discounts:
- AirPods Pro hit $199 as Prime Day deals kick-off (Reg. $249)
- Latest iPad Pros return to Amazon all-time low prices from $750
- iPad mini 5 on sale from $336, delivering one of the best prices yet (Reg. $399)
- Best Buy and Amazon kick-off big Apple event sales ahead of next week’s keynote
- iPhone XR is $399 with pre-paid service (Save $200)
- Take nearly $100 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air for a limited time
Hyper Prime Day 2020 Early Sale:
Get 30% off HYPER’s bestsellers with coupon code “prime”. Discount applied at checkout. The best deals include UVC sterilizing products, battery packs, HYPER’s new 6-in-1 USB-C hub, and more. Also get 40% off HYPER’s latest Kickstarter project, the world’s 1st stackable GaN charger (65W/100W USB-C).
Amazon:
Of course, Amazon will be taking center stage this week with deals on its first-party smart speakers, smart home accessories, and more. The best deals will start in earnest on Tuesday, but you can already save on Kindle Paperwhite and select Echo speakers right now:
- Kindle Paperwhite includes a leather case at $120 ahead of Prime Day (37% off)
- Amazon’s Echo Auto falls to new low of $20 for Prime members (Reg. $50)
- Early Prime Day TV deals continue with HD and 4K displays on sale from $120
- Amazon’s Echo Show 5 falls to new low of $45 ahead of Prime Day (Save 50%)
Google:
Prime Day always delivers great deals on Google-centric products and we expect this year to be much of the same. That includes notable deals on the latest from Samsung, Google, TCL, and others:
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets gets $150 discount to new all-time low
- Score TCL’s unlocked 10L 64GB Android Smartphone at a low of $210 (Save $40)
- Samsung’s affordable Galaxy Tab A drops to new all-time low at $109 (Save 27%)
- Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra falls to second-best price yet at $1,120 ($280 off)
General Tech:
- Synology’s 2-Bay DS218+ NAS returns to all-time low at $250 (Save $50)
- Latest ecobee Smart Thermostat offers HomeKit control for $200 ($50 off)
- Roku Prime Day deals start at $22: Premiere 4K $28 (Reg. $40), more
Fashion:
- Allen Edmonds Flash Sale offers up to $150 off fall boots, dress shoes, more
- Under Armour takes up to 60% off workout wear from just $19: Pullovers, more
- TOMS Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide with deals from $39
- Lululemon offers new fall markdowns at up to 60% off + deals from just $19
- Amazon offers 30% off in-house athletic brands: Starter, Peak Velocity, more
- UGG’s new fall markdowns are live with up to 50% off boots, slippers, more
Home Goods:
- Siri control highlights this HomeKit-enabled oil diffuser at $50 shipped
- Zinus’ versatile End Table/Night Stand strikes $37 (Save 26%)
- Acquire Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set while it’s down to $18 at Amazon
- KitchenAid’s Cordless Hand Mixer hits all-time low at 20% off + more from $34
- Bodum’s 12-piece PRESSO kitchen storage set now $38 (Reg. up to $100)
- iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer is $26, down from the usual $40 price tag
