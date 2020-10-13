Apple Store is down ahead of iPhone 12 and HomePod mini announcements

The Apple Store is down ceremony continues with Apple’s October event, which kicks off (virtually) at 10 AM Pacific Time today. We are expecting to see the iPhone 12 lineup — comprising four different models in new smaller and larger sizes than the iPhone 11 — as well as a new smaller ‘HomePod mini’

Apple takes the store down to build hype and update marketing pages without leaking new product info before they are revealed on stage.

We aren’t expecting either the iPhone 12 or the HomePod mini to go up for order right after the event. The most recent leaks pointed to a November 6 pre-order date for the new HomePod.

The highly anticipated iPhone 12 series will arrive in stages, with the 6.1-inch models available to order this Friday for a October 23rd release date, at least if the last-minute leaks are to be believed. The new 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max aren’t expected to be available until late November. The new iPhones will feature an updated industrial design with flat sides similar to the iPad Pro, 5G cellular networking, upgraded cameras and a LiDAR scanner for the two Pro models.

We are also expecting Apple to announce today new wireless charging accessories, perhaps branded as MagSafe chargers, that will magnetically snap to the back of the iPhone 12. Other potential announcements include the over-ear ‘AirPods Studio’ Apple wireless headphones, AirTag trackers, and the first Apple Silicon Macs. However, Apple is believed to be hosting a third event in November, which is most likely when we sill these other items.

