Amazon Prime Day week is here, and the team at 9to5Toys is working around the clock to bring you all the best offers over the next few days. All of the best deals at Amazon are now live on this page. Various other retailers, like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, are all also putting on their own events to correspond with Amazon’s sale. Below you’ll all the best Prime Day 2020 deals across a range of categories like tech, home goods, fashion, and more.
Prime Day set to deliver much-anticipated deals
Amazon is rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing page throughout the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub. There will also be plenty of deals on Apple products, with expected price drops coming on iPad Pro and more throughout the week. Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all of the best deals during Prime Day and beyond.
Apple:
Prime Day is underway, and Amazon is discounting a number of Apple products as part of this event. Apple’s official storefront is the place to be for all of the best deals. We’ve spotted a number of notable deals on Apple Watch and iPads so far, but also a new Amazon all-time low on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro.
- Prime Day Apple Watch deals from $169: Save on Series 6, SE, Nike+, more
- Prime Day iPad deals: Save on the latest 10.2-inch iPad, 2020 iPad Pro, more
- Prime Day delivers Amazon all-time low on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro
- Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 1TB is $199 off, delivering an all-time low price
- Bring home the latest 10.2-inch iPad for $299 before Prime Day even starts
- Skip the latest release and get a bargain iPhone 8 from $220 (Cert. Refurb)
- AirPods Pro hit $199 as Prime Day deals kick-off, AirPods with wireless case $119
- Woot discounts prev-gen. iMac and iMac Pro by up to 35% during Prime Day (Refurb)
- Apple Prime Day movie sale: 4K deals from $5, rentals starting at $1, more
- Take $100 off Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMac as Prime Day deals roll-in
- Latest MacBook Air drops to new Amazon all-time lows from $850
Hyper Prime Day Sale:
Some of Hyper’s best USB-C hubs, the world’s first 100W USB-C GaN charger, hubs for MacBooks, and much more. Available on Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and HyperShop.com.
- 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad Pro/Air (Was $89.99, Now $62.99)
- 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air (Was $99.99, Now $69.99)
- 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for Laptops/Tablets (Was $79.99, Now $55.99)
- 9-in-1 USB-C Hub for any USB-C device (Was $99.99, Now $69.99)
- Ultimate 11-in-1 USB-C Hub (Was $119.99, Now $89.99)
- Get 30% off other Hyper bestsellers with coupon code “prime”
- 40% off Hyper latest Kickstarter, World’s 1st Stackable GaN Charger
Amazon:
Just like last year, Prime Day kicked off nearly 12 hours early as Amazon discounted a number of first-party products ahead of time. Nearly the entire lineup of Echo speakers has been reduced in price starting at $10 with a number of notable bundles included as part of these early price drops. Various Ring doorbells are also marked down as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals with prices from $70. Kindle E-readers are also hitting all-time low prices, as well. Other deals include:
- Kindle E-reader discounts abound for Prime Day with all-time lows from $60
- Amazon gift cards effectively 20% off during Prime Day: $50 for $40
- Latest Blink smart cameras up to 40% off for Prime Day at new lows from $50
- eero Mesh WiFi System hits $174 for Prime Day (Save $75), more from $69
- Amazon Fire HD tablets now starting from $80 for Prime Day (Nearly 50% off)
- Prime Day takes up to $150 off HD/4K Dolby Vision Fire TV Editions from $80
- Prime Day Fire TV Recast discounts level up your DVR game with lows from $130
Google:
Prime Day is delivering plenty of deals on Google-friendly products, including Amazon all-time lows for Pixel 4/XL and various Samsung devices. You can also score a variety of budget-friendly Android deals throughout the 38-hour event, as well.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 hits $230 for Prime Day, more from $90
- Samsung Galaxy tablets now up to $150 off: Tab S7 $550, more from $100
- Prime Day discounts Google Pixel 4/XL from $449 (Reg. $600+)
- Sony’s unlocked Xperia 1 Smartphone falls to new low of $549 (Save $400)
- Budget-friendly Android deals abound from $20 in new Prime Day sale
- Samsung Galaxy smartphones from $200: S10 128GB now $575 (Reg. $700), more
- Google, Samsung, and other Chromebooks up to 20% off from $200 for Prime Day
- Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh Systems solve network woes from $70
- Lenovo Smart Clock offers Assistant, a built-in display, more for $39
- Score Samsung’s 46mm Galaxy Watch at a new all-time low of $189 (Save 32%)
- Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 hits best price yet at $550 following $395 discount
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets get $150 discount to new all-time low
- Score TCL’s unlocked 10L 64GB Android Smartphone at a low of $210 (Save $40)
General Tech:
- Columbia apparel and shoes up to 45% off today only at Amazon: Jackets, more
- Joe’s New Balance offers hundreds of styles under $75 + free shipping
- Amazon’s in-house baby and kids clothing from $7 Prime shipped, today only
- Amazon’s offering up to 60% off Lacoste apparel from $18 Prime shipped
Fashion:
- Backcountry’s 48-Hour Sale takes extra 20% off clearance: North Face, more
- Samsonite and American Tourister luggage up to 50% off at Amazon’s Prime Day
- Amazon in-house activewear from $6 Prime shipped: Joggers, jackets, more
- Oakley sunglasses, MacBook bags, apparel, more up to 50% off at Amazon
- Amazon’s offering Levi’s jeans up to 50% off from just $30 shipped, today only
- Calvin Klein underwear for men and women from $6 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Under Armour Amazon Prime Day Deals at up to 50% off from just $10
- Amazon’s offering up to 65% off Haggar menswear from $18 Prime shipped
- Citizen Eco-Drive, Timex, Skagen, and Fossil watches plunge as low as $34
- Columbia, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger accessories from $8 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Cole Haan’s Great Fall Sale offers extra 30% off fall boots, sneakers, more
- Allen Edmonds Flash Sale offers up to $150 off fall boots, dress shoes, more
- Under Armour takes up to 60% off workout wear from just $19: Pullovers, more
Get Roborock’s S6 smart robot vacuum 35% off for a limited time
Home Goods:
- Amazon offers up to $200 off iRobot Roomba robo vacs today from $200
- Oral-B electric toothbrushes, Crest whitestrips, more from $8 for Prime Day
- Rubbermaid food storage sets up to 30% off ahead of Prime Day, deals from $16
- Grabbing a smart lock this Prime Day? DEWALT’s Installation Kit has hit $23.50
- Men’s shavers and trimmers from $30: Philips Bodygroom, OneBlade, more
- Siri control highlights this HomeKit-enabled oil diffuser at $50 shipped
- Zinus’ versatile End Table/Night Stand strikes $37 (Save 26%)
- Acquire Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set while it’s down to $18 at Amazon
