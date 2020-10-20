Apple Watch Series 6 hits all-time low in today’s best deals, various iPhones on sale, more

Today’s best deals include new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 6, various iPhone models discounted, and iPhone 12 cases on sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 6 sees deepest cash discounts yet

Amazon is offering various Apple Watch Series 6 models from $375. Down from the usual $429 price tag, today’s offer is $15 under our previous Prime Day mention and marks the best cash discount we’ve seen to date. Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of upgrades to your wrist including the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging.

Save big on iPhones at Woot today

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models from $100. You can pick up the iPhone XS from $480. That’s the second-best price we’ve tracked and down from the new condition starting price of $999. Each device offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs.

Caudabe’s new minimalist iPhone 12 cases

We are now tracking some notable iPhone 12 case deals from Caudabe. The company launched its new lineup of iPhone 12 cases last week and we are already seeing them drop in price. With various minimalist styles available for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, mini, and Pro Max, you can now score 15% off everything.

