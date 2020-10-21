Anker’s iPhone 12 accessory sale leads today’s best deals, plus latest 5K iMacs, more

Today’s best deals include a new batch of iPhone 12/Pro accessories on sale from Anker, plus Apple’s 5K Retina iMac is discounted, and you can save big on iPod touch. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker outfits your new iPhone 12/Pro

With new iPhones slated to arrive this week, Anker is rolling out a new sale this morning with essentials for your device. This new promotion at Amazon is headlined by Anker’s Lightning LED Flash at $40. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and the first discount we’ve tracked so far. After first being released at the end of last year, this accessory has held steady in price. Lightning connectivity brings another level of functionality to your iPhone. You can count on 10,000 photos on a single charge, which is a nice feature in that it doesn’t draw from your iPhone’s battery while in use.

Apple’s upgraded 5K iMac

Amazon offers the latest Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.8GHz/8GB/512GB for $2,199. That’s a $100 savings off the regular going rate, matching our previous mention, as well as the Amazon all-time low price. Note: Currently backordered to the end of the month.

Apple’s latest Retina iMacs feature a 27-inch 5K display that’s backed by a 3.8GHz Intel Core i7 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT Graphics, and 8GB worth of RAM. On this specific model, you’ll receive 512GB worth of SSD storage. Other notable features include two Thunderbolt 3 ports and four USB-A ports.

iPod touch deals deliver new all-time lows

Woot offers the 6th Generation Apple’s iPod touch with 32GB of storage for $150, which is down from the usual $199 price tag. Upgrade to the 128GB model for $200 (Reg. $299). Today’s deals are $20 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Today’s deals are the best we’ve tracked on this iPod touch model to date.

Notable features here include a 4-inch display that’s powered by Apple’s A8 chip. You can also count on an 8MP camera and 1080p HD recording as well. It’s a great option for the kids who don’t need a full-on iPhone with cellular connectivity.

