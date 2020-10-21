Here’s how HomePod’s new Intercom feature works with Apple Watch

- Oct. 21st 2020 10:51 am PT

0

Apple announced the handy new Intercom feature at its October event that works with HomePod and HomePod mini and the support will eventually extend to iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and CarPlay too. With the iOS 14.2 beta 4 for developers, we’ve got our first look at how the feature will work on Apple Watch in the wild.

iOS 14.1 and HomePod software 14.1 were released to the public yesterday and arrived with support for the new Intercom feature. However, it’s currently limited to working between HomePods before iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and CarPlay support lands in the future.

Apple shared a super quick glance at how the Intercom feature looks on iPhone and Apple Watch when receiving audio. But now, shared by Domenico Panacea on Twitter, we’ve got our first look at how it works in the real world to receive and send Intercom audio on Apple Watch.

Domenico mentions that he’s running the latest available beta software:

Check out our detailed look at the Intercom experience that’s available to everyone with iOS 14.1 below:

