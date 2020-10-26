TikTok app updated with new iOS 14 home screen widgets for trending videos

Oct. 26th 2020

A new update to the viral short-form video app TikTok this week brings support for iOS 14 home screen widgets. There are three different TikTok widgets from which you can choose, allowing quick access to trending videos and sounds from your home screen.

The TikTok widgets are designed to promote sounds, videos, and hashtags that are currently trending. The small widget shows the trending sound alongside how many views videos using the sound have received. You can tap on the widget to jump directly to the trending content’s page in the TikTok app.

The medium TikTok widget shows the same information about the trending content, alongside four small icons that serve as previews of associated videos. Finally, the large TikTok widget shows the trending content alongside three larger video previews.

For example, a sound that’s currently trending on TikTok is one that incorporates Coldplay’s song “Yellow,” so the TikTok widgets show the sound name and offer quick access to videos that use “Yellow” as their audio.

You can download TikTok on the App Store for free and start using the new iOS 14 home screen widgets today.

